April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year’s April blizzard was a devastating loss for producers across North Dakota after two winter blizzards. A year later, North Dakota Farm Service Agency is able to put the livestock losses in perspective

It reports in 2021 there were only 18 operations with losses. Last year was one of the highest it has experienced with applications for relief. Last year, over 2,000 operations reported losses, and that doesn’t include people that didn’t file for relief.

“It was devastating for a lot of producers as they’re trying to calf and then dealing with that weather that we hope is done by April every year, and then now to have two years in a row. We’re still dealing with winter in April. It is tough, you see it on some guy’s faces. They’re not happy about the weather, and they really care about these animals,” said Beau Peterson with the North Dakota Farm Services Agency.

The USDA has extended the deadline to report losses until June 2 for the program year of 2022. Producers can reapply for losses, re-access existing applications or just apply for the one-time special deadline for the extreme losses.

