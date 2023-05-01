Air Force could return to Williston this year for mosquito spraying

Air Force spraying for mosquitos
Air Force spraying for mosquitos(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The US Air Force may be making an appearance in Williams County this summer for mosquito spraying.

Last week, the Williston City Commission authorized the Air Force to use Williston Basin International Airport for spraying missions. A memo to commissioners said they are tentatively scheduled to spray three times between May 29 to June 9, July 17 to July 21, and August 7 to 11.

“This is something you’ve seen in the past. Unfortunately, it has been several years since that occurred. We’re looking forward to hosting them at XWA if they do have the opportunity to come,” said Anthony Dudas, Airport Director.

Spraying missions are approved by Williams County Vector Control. Community Engagement Coordinator for the County, Lindsey Harriman, told Your News Leader whether or not they come depends on data collection and weather conditions.

