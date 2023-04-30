Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
Alma Nelson
Bismarck woman stitching her way into retirement
Corporate farming bill
Burgum signs corporate farming bill
Family playing soccer
ND Legislature passes parental rights bill
After 46 years in television news, KFYR-TV's Cliff Naylor retired Friday. We take a look back...
A look back at Cliff Naylor’s legendary career with KFYR-TV

Latest News

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city
Residents across central and south Florida woke up to severe storms.
Millions across the country brace for severe weather, flooding
A woman cries during the funeral of Sofia Shulha, 11, and Pysarev Kiriusha, 17, in Uman,...
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack