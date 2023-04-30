Western ND Honor Flight takes 99 veterans to national war memorials

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - A group of nearly 100 North Dakota veterans is exploring war memorials in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. They’re part of the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Most of the veterans on the trip served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars.

Their plane took off from Bismarck at sunrise as the veterans set off on a jam-packed, two-day schedule of sightseeing.

With a big day ahead of them, many of the veterans say they wouldn’t miss this.

Even District 33 Representative Bill Tveit says wrapping up his legislative duties late last night couldn’t keep him away.

“We finished up the Human Services budget, that was about 11:00, and we finished the OMB budget at about 3:00 this morning, so I did go back to the room and laid down about 45 minutes,” Rep. Bill Tveit said.

He said he was going to make the flight one way or another.

This is the second year the Western ND Honor Flight has been providing this opportunity to local veterans.

It’s all completely paid for through donations.

Our Hope Sisk is traveling along with the group to share their stories.

Tune in to Your News Leader Sunday night at 10 p.m. CDT to see more from their trip.

