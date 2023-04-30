University of Mary grad Danny Kittner invited to Chicago Bears minicamp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second consecutive year, a University of Mary wide receiver has been invited to an NFL rookie minicamp. Danny Kittner will compete at the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp next week.

Kittner led the country with 1,723 receiving yards, and caught 18 touchdown passes in 2021.

Former University of Mary and Century High School wide receiver Luke Little was invited to last year’s Chicago Bears rookie minicamp. The Marauders will now have a player represented in Chicago’s rookie minicamp in back-to-back years.

Kittner, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, will have three days to perform in front of the Bears’ coaches and front office with the chance at signing a contract.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.