Trinity Health’s new hospital, ER now open

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health’s new hospital and emergency trauma center in southwest Minot are now open.

The provider’s hospital and ER functions transferred to the southwest Minot location as of 6 a.m. Sunday, April 30.

Citizens with medical emergencies should now go to the new medical campus at 2305 37th Avenue SW.

It’s a mile and a half west of the U.S. Highway 83 and 37th Avenue SW intersection.

Trinity will be transferring its current patients to the new location throughout the day.

