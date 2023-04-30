Poonam Basu meets with fans at 2023 iMagicon

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actress Poonam Basu came to Minot to meet with guests at iMagicon this weekend.

She’s previously made an appearance in shows like Parks and Rec and Nickelodeon’s Sammy and Raj.

She said she’s happy to be in North Dakota and the people here have been her favorite part.

”There’s actually a lot of aspiring actors here, so that was really fun to hear their journey and it was really nice to hear that they admire my work,” said Basu.

In one of her latest endeavors, she voices Klee in a video game called Genshin Impact.

iMagicon runs through Sunday at the Minot Auditorium.

