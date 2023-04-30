Pollinators are declining in ND, main reason is habitat loss

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us why pollinators and pollinator plantings are important for people and for wildlife.

A pollinator is basically any animal that will move pollen from one flower to the other.

“We all know bees and butterflies are popular pollinators, but bats, hummingbirds and even small mammals can be pollinators,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Conservation Biologist Elisha Mueller.

Pollinators are important for people and the economy.

“They estimate about one in three bites of what we eat are thanks to pollinators. Globally, it’s about a $220 billion amount that we get from pollinator services pollinating our crops. And in the United States, I think it’s about $18 to $27 billion,” said Mueller.

When pollinators are moving pollen from one plant to another is essentially how we get plant reproduction, which is crucial for the entire ecosystem.

Pollinators are also important for wildlife.

“Our chicks, our pheasant chicks and our sharptail grouse chicks, they eat a lot of insects when they’re young. They depend on that cover for protection when they’re young. And so, without the pollinators ensuring those plants are on the landscape, we’re losing that cover. Our grassland nesting birds like the meadowlark, they eat seeds that come from plants that are pollinated by our insects, so it’s all very interconnected” said Mueller.

Mueller says pollinators are declining, and the main reason is habitat loss.

“North Dakota used to be a prairie state, all grassland, and we’ve lost about 70% of our grasslands here. And so, the resources that they depend on is going to be the food resources, the nectar and then the pollen from flowers, the space for them to nest during winter, a lot of that is gone” said Mueller.

There are some simple things people can do to help pollinators.

“A pollinator plot would be any type of planting that includes flowers and grasses that would be good for pollinators. I like to say any amount is going to be helpful for our pollinators. You know, even if you can only put one plant out there, if 100 people put 100 potted plants out, that’s 100 new plants on the landscape,” said Mueller.

For more information on pollinators and pollinator plantings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

