Paddlefishing is a passion project for the Schonecks

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Monday, May 1 begins one of the big fishing seasons in North Dakota.

A Minot family has been serving the paddlefishing community for more than 40 years, never asking for recognition.

Greg Schoeneck is a born and bred angler who’s been casting his way into local news and TV for decades. He uses that experience every year to help those paddlefishing in Williston find their “string of good luck.”

“I really have a passion to help people catch fish, that’s when I come alive,” said Greg

Greg’s son, Levi, says it’s hard work, but he enjoys working with his dad and providing much needed support on and off the water.

“I help dad manage the boat shuttle, hauling gas to fill up the boat, and helping people get signed up for the boat shuttle and answering questions and all of that,” said Levi.

Greg says he enjoys taking people up and down the Missouri.

“I’m like a water Uber, I just have a boat and I just haul people back and forth along the river,” said Greg.

Although the days are long and the weather can be fickle, this springtime ritual is paramount to the Schoneck Family.

“It’s a lot of fun for one thing, kind of tradition at this point because we’ve been doing it for so many years,” said Levi.

It’s not all work and no play, Greg and Levi have always prioritized father-son time among their busy schedules.

Creating unforgettable memories for this family and many others, making a splash at the Williston Confluence.

For those wanting a priceless souvenir from their fishing adventures, the Schonecks offer a service where fish heads are collected, cleaned, and preserved in a skeletal form.

For more information on this, visit with Greg or his wife Julie during the event.

Paddlefish season runs until 1,000 fish are caught.

