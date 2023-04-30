Full list of prospects from North Dakota colleges in 2023 NFL Draft cycle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 24 hours after the 2023 NFL Draft ended, we have a much clearer picture at which North Dakota athletes will participate with NFL teams in the coming weeks, months, and years.

Eight players from North Dakota State, University of North Dakota, and the University of Mary were either drafted, signed as undrafted free agents, or invited to a team’s rookie minicamp.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State – Drafted in 2nd round (48th overall) by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State – Signed as undrafted free agent by Dallas Cowboys

Noah Gindorff, TE, North Dakota State – Signed as undrafted free agent by Seattle Seahawks

Spencer Waege, DE, North Dakota State – Signed as undrafted free agent by San Francisco 49ers

Nash Jensen, OL, North Dakota State – Signed as undrafted free agent by Carolina Panthers

Tyler Hoosman, RB, North Dakota – Signed as undrafted free agent by Los Angeles Chargers

Garett Maag, WR, North Dakota – Invited to New York Giants rookie minicamp

Danny Kittner, WR, UMary – Invited to Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

Cody Mauch is the only athlete from the state of North Dakota and a North Dakota university that was drafted. At 48th overall, Mauch is the highest drafted offensive lineman in North Dakota State history.

It’s the second consecutive year that a University of Mary wide receiver is being invited to Chicago’s rookie minicamp. Century High School and UMary graduate Luke Little participated in the same camp in 2022.

