Beading for a cause: ND state penitentiary resident finds hobby to help others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beadwork is a tedious craft. Stitching tiny objects together to create works of art requires a lot of time and a lot of patience.

One resident at the North Dakota State Penitentiary says beadwork is a hobby that’s finally allowing him to give back.

This is a lesson in patience. Robert Buresch is beading an American flag. When it’s all finished, it will be standard size — three feet by six feet. He’s been working on it for about six months.

“I still have a long way to go. It will be a years long project,” said Buresch.

For Buresch, it’s a way to stay busy.

“It has given me even more patience to be able to just sit there and take time and do something and somebody appreciates what’s been done,” he said.

Buresch taught himself to bead.

“I learned by trial and error and by instructions in a book,” he said.

He’s got a book filled with designs, things he’s made and things he’d like to make. But perhaps the project he’s the proudest of is this one: the Sanford Foundation’s Great American Bike Race logo. Buresch spent nearly a year and used almost 300,000 beads to make it.

“This one turned out really well,” he admitted.

Buresch says while none of us can go back in time, he told Your News Leader he wishes he had gotten involved in bead crafting earlier and thinks this hobby could have led him a different direction. But the now the hobby may just guide him to a brighter future.

Buresch says he hopes the foundation might display his work of art, or even auction it off and use that money to help kids who need it.

GABR will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Bismarck Event Center. The opening ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. and the first heat begins at 9.

