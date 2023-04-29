ND Legislature takes aim at fentanyl epidemic

Bag of fentanyl pills.
Bag of fentanyl pills.(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Legislature passed several bills to respond to the fentanyl epidemic last week.

One of them is Senate Bill 2248, which is meant to protect the public against fentanyl by allowing prosecutors to bring criminal charges against fentanyl dealers further up the distribution chain whose fentanyl supply causes overdose deaths or serious injury.

“To help address the supply of fentanyl, SB 2248 provides an important tool to prosecutors to bring Class A felony charges against the wholesale fentanyl dealers whose supply is used to lace other drugs,” said Senator Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks.

Under the new law, fentanyl dealers could be charged with a Class A felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Next, the bill heads to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
Alma Nelson
Bismarck woman stitching her way into retirement
Taya Horob
Williston woman to graduate with bachelor’s degree at 19 years old
Governor Burgum
Burgum signs $515 million tax cut bill
Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of...
Cody Mauch drafted 48th overall by Tampa Bay in 2nd round of 2023 NFL Draft

Latest News

FOR PARKINSON'S
13th annual Parkinson’s disease race takes place
BILL
ND Legislature passes parental rights bill
Pollen
Pollinators are declining in ND, main reason is habitat loss
Pollen
Pollinators are declining in ND, main reason is habitat loss