ND Legislature takes aim at fentanyl epidemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Legislature passed several bills to respond to the fentanyl epidemic last week.

One of them is Senate Bill 2248, which is meant to protect the public against fentanyl by allowing prosecutors to bring criminal charges against fentanyl dealers further up the distribution chain whose fentanyl supply causes overdose deaths or serious injury.

“To help address the supply of fentanyl, SB 2248 provides an important tool to prosecutors to bring Class A felony charges against the wholesale fentanyl dealers whose supply is used to lace other drugs,” said Senator Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks.

Under the new law, fentanyl dealers could be charged with a Class A felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Next, the bill heads to the governor’s desk.

