ND Legislature passes parental rights bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents could soon be formally recognized as the primary stakeholders in their children’s upbringing.

The Legislature advanced House Bill 1362 last week, which says parents maintain the right and duty to exercise primary control over the supervision, upbringing, and education of their child. While some lawmakers say this is vital legislation, others say it’s at odds with some of the laws that have already been passed.

“This bill gives us an avenue to push back on the bullies in the White House that stand against parents by labeling them extreme and calling them domestic terrorists for showing up to school board meetings. The real domestic terrorists are the ones that are bullying and blocking parents from retaining primary control over their kids,” said Representative Cole Christensen, R-Rogers.

“It seems to me we are saying that parents have a right to dictate the healthcare of their child, but only as long as the Legislature says certain things are okay,” said Representative Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo.

Those opposed pointed to other bills such as the one barring transgender youth from receiving gender affirming care. Now, the bill heads to the governor’s desk.

