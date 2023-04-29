Minot, state leaders gather to celebrate Magic City Discovery Center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s an exciting day for STEAM education in Minot.

Crystal Kwaw went to explore more at the Magic City Discovery Center.

Kids and the adults alike tinkered with simple yet intricate exhibits at Friday’s dedication of the Magic City Discovery Center.

Mckenna Jensen said that as a musician, it’s fun for her to tune into the sound and stare.

“I’m just really creative with light and it just fascinates me,” said Mckenna.

The center is a decade in the making, a $14 million project that’s finally come into fruition.

Former board president Karen Rasmusson said she was elated.

“My inner Fred Rogers’ going, ‘Welcome to my neighborhood! Isn’t it beautiful?” said Rasmusson.

The science museum was built with the contribution of a $6.3 million grant from the Department of Defense’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.

Col. Kenneth McGhee, Commander of the 91st Missile Wing, said future participation in the doesn’t begin when teens turn 18.

“It starts with facilities just like this. It starts with the ability to educate our children in STEAM,” said McGhee.

The Minot Area Community Foundation gave the project three quarters of a million dollars a few years ago.

Wendy Keller, the center’s executive director, fought back emotions when expressing her gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the center to life, including the more than 50 designers and fabricators.

“I want to thank everyone that has helped us along this journey, because we truly could not be where we today,” said Keller.

Minot Mayor Tom Ross said he did not have this when he was kid.

“My STEM project was to go to Sears and get a cardboard box and go sliding down the coolies in Jim Hill,” said Ross.

...and yes, it’s technically for children, but adults can have fun, too.

The building opens to the public on May 5 at 10 a.m. You can reserve a ticket on their website.

