Cody Mauch drafted 48th overall by Tampa Bay in 2nd round of 2023 NFL Draft

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFYR) - For the second year in a row, a North Dakota native has been selected in the National Football League Draft.

Hankinson’s Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night.

Mauch is the third NDSU offensive lineman to be drafted in as many years. Cordell Volson of Balfour, was taken in the 4th round in 2022 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2021, Dillon Radunz was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the 2nd round.

The Bison were called “quarterback U” after Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Trey Lance were all drafted, but North Dakota State has produced more NFL players on the offensive line than any other position.

Billy Turner and Joe Haeg are two more examples. Miami took Turner in the 3rd round in 2014 and Haeg was taken by the Colts in the 5th round in 2015.

Mauch is the 45th Bison to be drafted into the NFL.

