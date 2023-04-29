Bismarck storeowner decorates window for high school proms

Storeowner window decorated for students to take prom photos.
Storeowner window decorated for students to take prom photos.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A storeowner in downtown Bismarck has created a space for local high school students to take photos before prom.

At BB’s Bath Bakery, owner Becky Bjerklie has been decorating her storefront window for the past couple of weeks. She has completed prom windows for Century, Bismarck, and St. Mary’s high schools. Becky says the idea for the prom window came about when she noticed students last year all dressed up taking photos around the downtown area before prom. She says the best part of the prom window is the reactions.

“It just makes me so happy. We literally just sat in here the first day, my daughter and I. We saw a group of girls and we just got all giddy watching them take the pictures. It was just fun for us,” said Becky Bjerklie, Owner, BB’s Bath Bakery.

She is planning on doing the windows again next year with even more decorations added.

