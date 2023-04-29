68th Legislative assembly expected to end Saturday after almost four months of session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are trying to finish up and decide on two final bills. One has to do with the Office of Management and Budget and the other with the Department of Health and Human services.The House and Senate held an afternoon session on Saturday to discuss conference committee reports on the bills and vote on the measures. When both chambers come back for a later session, each of them have to approve the same version of each bill and take a final vote on the remaining bills in order for them to adjourn.

