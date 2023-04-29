13th annual Parkinson’s disease race takes place

People participating in Parkinson's run.
People participating in Parkinson's run.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may be wondering why hundreds of people were running around Sertoma park in Bismarck Saturday. They were raising awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

The 13th annual run and walk is sponsored by the Bismarck Parkinson’s support group. This year a kids race took place before the big 5k and 10k runs. All proceeds from the race go to the group to help and support those battling Parkinson’s.

“We want to Encourage people to come to our meetings and also to get on our Facebook page, mailing list, and email list. There is so much information and we have a great event coordinator and people that are helping to get the word out,” said Donna Fricke, Board Member, The Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group.

If you have Parkinson’s or know someone that does, the Bismarck Parkinson’s Support group meets at two pm on the second Thursday of each month at the Benedictine Living Community chapel.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
Alma Nelson
Bismarck woman stitching her way into retirement
Taya Horob
Williston woman to graduate with bachelor’s degree at 19 years old
Hankinson's Cody Mauch was taken 48th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2nd round of...
Cody Mauch drafted 48th overall by Tampa Bay in 2nd round of 2023 NFL Draft
Corporate farming bill
Burgum signs corporate farming bill

Latest News

Trinity Health nurses reflect on NICU’s history, look forward to new facility
Trinity Health nurses reflect on NICU’s history, look forward to new facility
Minot, state leaders gather to celebrate Magic City Discovery Center
Minot, state leaders gather to celebrate Magic City Discovery Center
After 46 years in television news, KFYR-TV's Cliff Naylor retired Friday. We take a look back...
A look back at Cliff Naylor’s legendary career with KFYR-TV
A look back at Cliff Naylor’s legendary career with KFYR-TV
A look back at Cliff Naylor's legendary career with KFYR-TV