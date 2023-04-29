13th annual Parkinson’s disease race takes place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may be wondering why hundreds of people were running around Sertoma park in Bismarck Saturday. They were raising awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

The 13th annual run and walk is sponsored by the Bismarck Parkinson’s support group. This year a kids race took place before the big 5k and 10k runs. All proceeds from the race go to the group to help and support those battling Parkinson’s.

“We want to Encourage people to come to our meetings and also to get on our Facebook page, mailing list, and email list. There is so much information and we have a great event coordinator and people that are helping to get the word out,” said Donna Fricke, Board Member, The Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group.

If you have Parkinson’s or know someone that does, the Bismarck Parkinson’s Support group meets at two pm on the second Thursday of each month at the Benedictine Living Community chapel.

