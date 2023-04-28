Williston woman to graduate with bachelor’s degree at 19 years old

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most people are just heading to college by the time they are 19. One Williston woman, however, is well ahead of the curve.

Taya Horob will be walking on the stage at Marshall University to receive her bachelor’s degree in marketing Saturday. Horob graduated Williston High School a semester early in 2020, allowing her to obtain her associates at Williston State College soon after. She said some people on campus were shocked when they found out that she’s just 19 years old.

“Nobody would believe me. I actually had one professor that actually went to the school and pulled my file because he didn’t believe me when I said how old I was,” said Horob.

Horob started Kindergarten when she was 4, giving her a head start in her education. Initially wanting to go into criminal justice, she decided to pivot to marketing after working at Genesis.

“Genesis owner Lenny Johnson influenced me to switch my degree,” said Horob.

Horob’s message to the community is that anything is possible if you push yourself.

“Nobody can tell you that something is too much or too little for you. You know yourself better than anyone else will,” said Horob.

Horob said she is now focusing on earning a Master of Business Administration, which she could get by the time she turns 21.

