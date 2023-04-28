Williston State’s Welding Department to raffle built trailers

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College has many Career and Technical courses aimed at helping people find a place in the workforce. Their welding department is showing off some of their work through an upcoming raffle.

Welders in the fabrications and layout and print reading classes built 10-foot and 12-foot trailers from scratch, which will be given away on May 1. Welding instructor Tim Delorme said these trailers are heavy-duty and perfect for anyone in need of a reliable trailer.

“We just build everything right off the print. Pull all the metal off the rack, cut and bend them, drill holes where we need to, do all the fit up, and weld them out,” said Delorme.

Williston State has offered welding degrees for more than 10 years. Delorme says the industry is in high demand, especially around the Bakken.

“People are screaming for welders right now,” said Delorme.

Raffle tickets cost $25 and are on sale until Monday. For more information, contact the department at 701-774-4272 or stop inside the front lobby of the CTE building weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.