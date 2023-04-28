“We have to swallow a bitter pill”: Senate approves school lunch funding

School lunch
School lunch(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legislature might expand the free school lunch program after all.

A few weeks ago, a moment from the Legislative Session went viral: the State Senate voted to increase their own meal reimbursements just days after rejecting more money for free school lunches. But today, school lunches passed.

The Senate approved free school meals for students whose families are at or below 200 percent of the poverty level. It passed as part of a larger funding bill for public schools, and some lawmakers were unhappy that it was added after they voted it down. They felt they were being forced to vote for it.

“Obviously we support the vast majority of this bill. But now we have to swallow a bitter pill that we’ve taken a lot of heat for and now we have to feed all the hungry children that weren’t getting a meal, which we all know is not accurate,” said Senator Judy Estenson, R-Warwick.

Four senators voted against the bill, including Senator Judy Estenson.

The Legislative session is expected to wrap up this week.

