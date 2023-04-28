University of Mary adding Sports Shotgun Team to athletic department roster

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is adding a new Shotgun Sports team to the school’s athletic department, beginning in fall of 2023. The addition of shotgun sports is the first initiative under new Athletic Director Cooper Jones.

“While some higher education institutions are cutting athletic programs, we are excited and proud to announce we are adding shotgun sports to our plethora of offerings for our scholar-athletes,” commented Jones. “This will provide a great opportunity for prospective and current students to gain a quality education and be able to compete within the region and nation. We are at a unique inflection point in the history of this institution, and we’ve had several along the way. We are able to use athletics to ensure this university’s stability and growth for the next 100 years. People in this area love the outdoors, they hunt, they shoot, and they understand firearms. So, for Marauders Athletics, shotgun sports is exciting and it plays to our strengths.”

The Marauders will be coached by longtime marksman and Capital City Sporting Clays owner, Mark Sandness, and will compete as part of the USA College Clay Target League.

It’s the school’s 20th sports program, and will be co-ed.

