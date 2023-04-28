Trinity Health nurses reflect on NICU’s history, look forward to new facility

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of RNs are spending their final days in what’s been a “home away from home” for most of them since 1974.

On Sunday, they will walk out the door and into new opportunities at the new Trinity Hospital.

After more than forty years of providing around the clock care to pre-term babies, Trinity’s NICU is relocating. Five to six babies will be transported to the new hospital where updated equipment including state of the art warmers and omni beds await.

Among the nurses that have been the gate keepers of the NICU for more than three decades is Linda Shaefer. She says she’s excited for the amenities the new hospital will provide.

“We’re looking to be in a more family-friendly environment for space for families to be with their babies and have other family members hopefully be able to visit on occasion,” said Schaefer.

The current NICU will remain open until Sunday, April 30, accepting their last patient at 7:15 a.m. After that, all NICU functions will transfer to the new campus.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.