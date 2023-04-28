Trinity Health nurses reflect on NICU’s history, look forward to new facility

NICU nurse
NICU nurse(KFYR-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of RNs are spending their final days in what’s been a “home away from home” for most of them since 1974.

On Sunday, they will walk out the door and into new opportunities at the new Trinity Hospital.

After more than forty years of providing around the clock care to pre-term babies, Trinity’s NICU is relocating. Five to six babies will be transported to the new hospital where updated equipment including state of the art warmers and omni beds await.

Among the nurses that have been the gate keepers of the NICU for more than three decades is Linda Shaefer. She says she’s excited for the amenities the new hospital will provide.

“We’re looking to be in a more family-friendly environment for space for families to be with their babies and have other family members hopefully be able to visit on occasion,” said Schaefer.

The current NICU will remain open until Sunday, April 30, accepting their last patient at 7:15 a.m. After that, all NICU functions will transfer to the new campus.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
Ave. F water tower
Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home
ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan
Best of the Class 2023
KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023
Northern Lights February 26, 2023, in Coleharbor, ND
Morse Code of Weather: comprehensive guide to successfully viewing the northern lights

Latest News

Wheat field
Legislature bans foreign adversaries from purchasing ND land
Actor John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger speaks with KMOT ahead of his visit to iMagicon 2023
Renaissance zone
City commission looking into reviving renaissance zone
‘On the Edge of the Wind’ exhibit
‘On the Edge of the Wind’ exhibit opens at the North Dakota Heritage Center