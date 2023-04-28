Teachers, Williston School Board reach tentative agreement on contract

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District and the Williston Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on their upcoming contract.

In a three-and-a-half hour meeting Thursday night, both sides were able to sign off on all terms, including salary. Some details include a $600 increase to base pay, bringing it to $48,000, a 5-percent increase in year one, and a $3,000 lump sum payment in year two. Teachers coming into the district will also be able to bring up to 15 years of experience, allowing them to start with a bigger salary.

“Our salary schedule is a competitive salary schedule, no doubt about it,” said Matt Liebel, lead negotiator with WEA.

Board President Chris Jundt called it a successful meeting that will help bring in new teachers while retaining current ones.

“Both sides had an aggressive goal coming into this to get it done by May 5 and I’m happy that we are a little bit ahead of schedule on that,” said Chris Jundt.

Salary was the biggest topic of discussion. WEA was looking for more, but the board stood by its latest proposal.

“There are certainly some things that we had to compromise on with WEA’s side, but we will bring it to our members and see how they present it,” said Liebel.

The agreement will now have to be ratified by both the board and the members of WEA. The teachers are expected to meet and discuss the terms this weekend. They need a majority vote to approve the contract, otherwise they will have to return to the bargaining table.

