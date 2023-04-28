Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A discount in gas at the station at Cash Wise foods in Minot prompted some long lines of vehicles Friday.
The station was offering 88 cent gallons of gas at that location at 3208 16th Street SW.
The sudden demand caused the line of traffic to spill out on to 16th Street SW.
According to Store Manager Henrietta Schoenberg, the flash sale is going on from 8 a.m – 8 p.m. Friday.
Your News Leader will hear from management and customers later Friday.
