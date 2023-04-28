Students Compete in National History Day in North Dakota’s State Contest

History competition
History competition(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from all over the state competed in National History Day today with projects representing historical events. The student-driven projects are for sixth through twelfth graders to explore a historic event. It allows the kids to research and cultivate projects that can either be exhibits, documentaries, websites, performances or papers.

They can work individually or as a team. The first and second-place winners have a chance to go to nationals. Two girls from Fargo North High School did a project on the moon landing and they say part of the fun was creating their exhibit.

“I think it’s nice, I really like that we get to show our creativity and our artistic style, " said Tari Stark, a 10th grader at Fargo North High School.

“Yeah, we’re both very artistic and we love to do arts and crafts,” said Sophia Brakvatne, a 10th grader at Fargo North High School.

The event was hosted at the Heritage Center and around 30 students competed.

