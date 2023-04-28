Naval boat named “The City of Bismarck” in honor of ND capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is a place where many of us live, but you might not know it’s also the name of an active navy ship.

“The City of Bismarck” is the first and only ship in naval service named after our capitol city. The ship is a ninth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel and was laid down on January 18 of 2017. Military Sealift command launched the ship in June of that year.

On Friday, prominent figures and residents alike met up at the Bismarck Library to commemorate the ship and the state’s connection to the U.S. Navy. Chairman of the United States Navy Ship City of Bismarck Commission, Robert Wefald urged the city commission to contribute funds to the purchase of models of the ship. He says it’s important for people to see the model ships to get an understanding of our link to the military.

“It’ll give them an enhanced appreciation of the fact that the navy is here in North Dakota, the navy loves them. We like the navy. We support the navy,” said USNS City of Bismarck Commissioner Robert Wefald. One of the three models are built to scale.

The model ships will be displayed at the State Historical Society, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library and the Greater North Dakota Chamber.

