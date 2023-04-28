Medora’s Bully Pulpit Golf Course open for season

Bully Pulpit Golf Course
Bully Pulpit Golf Course(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Golfers headed west Friday to play a round on one of the most unique golf courses in the Midwest.

Bully Pulpit Golf Course’s head golf professional Patrick Rominger says people are itching to play golf in Medora after the long winter.

Patrick Rominger says they’re expecting a busy season and will be open every day of the week.

They made improvements to infrastructure on the course and added new golf carts with GPS systems in them.

“Checking in those first golfers this morning, just guys that I know from Dickinson that just had the itch had the bug to play golf, they’re happy to only have to drive thirty minutes to come get a world class experience for golf versus flying down to Arizona or flying to Florida to get those rounds of golf,” said Patrick Rominger, PGA head golf pro.

Rominger says kids 17 and under can play for free with each paying adult. The course is open from sunup to sundown now through October.

Visit medora.com/bullypulpit for more information on pricing.

