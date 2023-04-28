MDU plans to participate in its 24th GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is almost a week away.

That’s the annual stationary bike race, hosted by Sanford Health.

One hundred percent of every dollar raised will benefit the thousands of children whose families need help with medical expenses.

The race has taken place for 25 years. Emmeline Ivy tells us about one team that’s been a part of it all for 24.

This might make you like your utility company a little more: Montana Dakota Utilities has been lighting up our state for a long time and participating in GABR since 1999.

Not only are they long-time cyclists for a great cause, but they’ve also raised about $3,000 in donations, putting them in the current first place fund raising seat.

Rob Frank and Cody Remboldt - Montana-Dakota Utilities engineers by day, GABR cyclists by night.

Well, not necessarily by night. They haven’t created their heat schedule yet. But the game is most definitely on.

“The team members are pretty competitive with each other. You’re trying to get as far of a distance in 20 minutes as you can. And so, between heats, everybody’s trying to keep track of who’s on top,” said MDU Director of Electric Transmission Engineering Rob Frank.

Rob’s has been cycling with GABR since 2013 and has developed his pre-race routine.

“There’s probably some trash talking and motivation discussions before the race, trying to make sure that everybody’s ready. ‘Are you going to bring it when we’re riding that day?’” Frank said.

His associate-turned-teammate, Cody Remboldt, is coming in at only four years of GABR experience, but that’s not stopping him from taking the lead as team captain.

“There’re people everywhere. The music is pumping. You got all these people on bikes, peddling as fast as they can. It’s just a really high-energy event,” said MDU System Protection Engineer Cody Remboldt.

This year, MDU has 11 participants and 9 cyclists. There’s one thing that unites them all.

“The kids that were dealing with cerebral palsy that were stars at the time and other children that are a part of this, it was really nice to see that that was where the money was going to,” said Frank. “I think that’s one of the reasons why everybody does GABR. It’s great to have a local event affect local kids,” said Remboldt.

Despite the in-house rivalries, the cause is what they say gets them going.

As the MDU slogan goes, they’re “in the community to serve.”

The MDU goal is to reach $5,000 in donations.

To learn more about GABR, visit gabr.sanfordhealth.org.

