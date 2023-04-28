Legislature bans foreign adversaries from purchasing ND land

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Foreign governments won’t be purchasing land in North Dakota.

The Legislature passed SB 2371 this week, which prohibits foreign adversaries from buying real property in North Dakota. Earlier this year, a Chinese company planning to build a corn milling plant in Grand Forks was forced out of the deal after the U.S. Air Force raised national security concerns.

“This is a national security threat. It’s not a potential, people have asked, ‘did this happen in North Dakota?’ Not only did it happen in North Dakota, but it’s happening in other states as well,” said Representative Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot.

Earlier this month, the Governor signed a similar bill, HB that prevented foreign governments from purchasing agricultural land in the state.

