Legislature aims to regulate electronic pull tabs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fastest growing industry in the state is charitable gaming. Last year alone, North Dakotans poured almost $2 billion into electronic pull tabs, which is why the Legislature was keen to begin regulating it.

Electronic pull tabs, the machines in bars that resemble Vegas slot machines, have been restricted in several ways. SB 2304 passed this week, which limits where machines can be placed to “alcoholic beverage establishments,” a term that includes bars, but excludes gas stations, liquor stores and grocery stores.

“We don’t want kids sitting at these e-tab machines, we don’t want them enticed into underage gaming of any variety, and we want the charities and the bar owners to just be mindful that these are not for kids,” said Representative Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

SB 2304 also limits how many sites a charity can place machines in, as well as how many machines charities can place at each site. The bill passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities and now heads to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.