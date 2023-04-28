John Ratzenberger speaks with KMOT ahead of his visit to iMagicon 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger is in Minot this weekend for the 2023 iMagicon.

Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom Cheers.

But younger generations may recognize his voice from his many Disney and Pixar movie roles, including Hamm the pig in the Toy Story franchise.

Ratzenberger is appearing Saturday and Sunday at iMagicon in the afternoons.

He’s a big supporter of the military and first responders, who will receive a 50 percent discount on photos or autographs with him at this year’s iMagicon.

Ratzenberger spoke with KMOT about what it means to share his characters with his fans.

“It’s interesting because I don’t think about it until some six-year-old says ‘Hey, you’re Hammy the pig,’ or something like that, so it’s always thrilling,” said Ratzenberger.

iMagicon runs today through Sunday at the Minot Auditorium.

More information on tickets and schedule can be found on the iMagicon website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.