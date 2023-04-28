Garrison senior signs to play basketball at BSC
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) - Mia Gehring is going to Bismarck State College.
Gehring penned her commitment to play basketball for the Mystics in a ceremony at Garrison High School Thursday morning.
Mia averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 35% from the three-point line.
Gehring was one of three seniors on the Troopers team that reached the state tournament for the firs time since 1999.
Mia plans to study to become a lab technician.
