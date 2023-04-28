Friends of the Rail Bridge fighting back against bridge permits

Rail bridge
Rail bridge(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week BNSF was awarded the final two permits the company says they needed to begin tearing down the historic rail bridge between Bismarck and Mandan and build a new one. While some thought it might be the end of the line for bridge, one advocacy group is still trying to save the structure and repurpose it.

Friends of the Rail Bridge say they are working on challenging those two permits. The group says they are appealing on the fact the bridge is on state land.

“And the law clearly states that any historical structure on state property may not be destroyed or altered without the explicit approval of the State Historical Board if it has been determined to be a historically significant structure and that is also not under dispute,” said FORB Secretary Ann Richardson.

BNSF says all the permits and approvals have been obtained for them to start on the project and the railroad says construction will start this spring and summer.

