‘On the Edge of the Wind’ exhibit opens at the North Dakota Heritage Center

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new exhibit has opened at the Heritage Center to give people a deeper understanding of the history and culture of North Dakota.

‘On the Edge of the Wind’ depicts the stories of 13 elders from different Native American tribes.

It’s a collaboration between the North Dakota Council on the Arts and the Historical Society.

The exhibit took over three years to curate.

Before it opened to the public it was blessed by the elders who helped contribute the stories.

All of the artifacts and pieces will go back to the tribes when the display is taken down in 2024.

Visitors can experience art, anthropology and enjoy sensory elements like music.

“We have found as we have been talking with the storytellers and elders and the knowledge keepers, that there is this level of suppression, but they do have a voice and a lot of that has been redirected into stories but also they have this experience they’re willing to share,” said David Newell, exhibitions manager.

There are interactive elements to the exhibits and stories that have been passed down through oral tradition. The display also explores 20 geological features in the state that are sacred sites.

