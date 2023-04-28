City commission looking into reviving renaissance zone

By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s renaissance zone expired last year after the Burleigh County Commission decided to not extend another five-year extension of the zone. Now the City Commission is attempting to revive it.

The City Commission voted in favor of reestablishing the zone, but other entities such as the County Commission, BPS board and Bismarck Parks and Rec still need to sign off on the matter. Governor Burgum signed a House Bill 1266 in March which allows cities to reapply to the zone. The program gives tax incentives for people to revive buildings in downtown areas. Opponents of the zone say it creates a disadvantage to those who build in other areas.

“So, we are not proposing any changes to that plan at all, in fact that is the guidance we are getting from the department of commerce, we expect to come back the same way we left from this program,” said Senior City Planner Daniel Nairn.

138 projects have been completed in Bismarck’s zone since it started in 2001.

