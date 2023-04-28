Burgum signs corporate farming bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day the Legislature overturns laws that have been in place since the Great Depression.

North Dakota’s biggest industry just got bigger.

For the past 90 years, North Dakota had some of the strictest corporate farming laws in the nation. But now, Governor Burgum signed HB 1371, which will allow people who aren’t related to co-own animal agriculture operations in North Dakota. Proponents of the bill say it’s long overdue.

“It’s going to allow capital investment to flow into our state, it’s going to grow animal agriculture, it’s going to add value to our crops, it’s going to create opportunities for the next generation of family farms and it’s going to help rural communities and schools in North Dakota thrive again,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

The law only applies to animal agriculture. No more than ten people can be shareholders in a corporation that runs an animal operation, and 75 percent or more of the corporation’s owners must be actively engaged in farming or ranching. Shareholders must be U.S. citizens, and corporations can only hold 160 acres of farmland.

The bill has support from nearly all the state’s agricultural organizations. North Dakota Farmers Union, who led a ballot measure to overturn a similar law passed in 2015, is neutral on the legislation. It takes effect immediately.

