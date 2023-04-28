Burgum signs corporate farming bill

Corporate farming bill
Corporate farming bill(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day the Legislature overturns laws that have been in place since the Great Depression.

North Dakota’s biggest industry just got bigger.

For the past 90 years, North Dakota had some of the strictest corporate farming laws in the nation.  But now, Governor Burgum signed HB 1371, which will allow people who aren’t related to co-own animal agriculture operations in North Dakota. Proponents of the bill say it’s long overdue.

“It’s going to allow capital investment to flow into our state, it’s going to grow animal agriculture, it’s going to add value to our crops, it’s going to create opportunities for the next generation of family farms and it’s going to help rural communities and schools in North Dakota thrive again,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

The law only applies to animal agriculture. No more than ten people can be shareholders in a corporation that runs an animal operation, and 75 percent or more of the corporation’s owners must be actively engaged in farming or ranching. Shareholders must be U.S. citizens, and corporations can only hold 160 acres of farmland.

The bill has support from nearly all the state’s agricultural organizations. North Dakota Farmers Union, who led a ballot measure to overturn a similar law passed in 2015, is neutral on the legislation. It takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
Ave. F water tower
Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home
ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan
Best of the Class 2023
KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023
Northern Lights February 26, 2023, in Coleharbor, ND
Morse Code of Weather: comprehensive guide to successfully viewing the northern lights

Latest News

Bully Pulpit Golf Course
Medora’s Bully Pulpit Golf Course open for season
Golf courses opening
Bismarck golf courses opening up
Charitable gaming
Legislature aims to regulate electronic pull tabs
Ship model "City of Bismarck"
Naval boat named “The City of Bismarck” in honor of ND capitol
School lunch
“We have to swallow a bitter pill”: Senate approves school lunch funding