Bismarck Parks and Recreation launches indoor roller skating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan residents will be able to skirt the summer heat on skates. Bismarck Parks and Recreation is launching indoor roller skating at the Capital Ice Complex.

Parks and Rec got their skates through the Bismarck Bombshells with a grant. Participants can bring their own skates or rollerblades, but they also have rentals available.

“We look to activities to fill that facility and fill that rink, and roller skating is a perfect activity. We see hockey players down there, we see people that figure skate, but we’re starting to see quite a few of those recreation roller skaters,” Mike Wald, Facilities and Programs director.

There will be two sessions May 2-July 13 & Aug. 1-24 on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:30-8 pm. It’s $2 per person and $5 for a family of three or more. Roller skate rental is $3 a person.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.