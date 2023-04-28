Bismarck golf courses opening up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before people can start getting into the swing of things for outdoor activities a lot of prep work needs to be done first.

Golf courses around Bismarck are beginning to open but there were some obstacles tougher than sand traps to get around to make opening day happen. For Riverwood Golf Course the heavy snow this winter was difficult to get rid of because 90 feet high Cottonwoods provide so much shade, it prolongs snow melt.

“Because the angle of the sun in the springtime it doesn’t create enough heat for snow to go away quickly at Riverwood,” Golf Operations Manager Tim Doppler.

Riverwood Gold Course opens on Tuesday, May 2. Pebble Creek opened Friday, and Tom O’Leary will open on Monday.

