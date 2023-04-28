Bill on sexually explicit material in libraries fails after Governor’s veto sustained

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota libraries won’t be required to review their entire catalogues for sexually explicit material.

The House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto on SB 2360, which would charge anyone who willfully displays sexually explicit material at business establishments frequented by minors with a class B misdemeanor.

While some lawmakers say it’s a question of basic morality, other lawmakers say kids seeing sexually explicit material in libraries should be the last of their concerns.

“There is a long-established principle that legislators take the lead in influencing the character of the people they represent. By voting green, we have the opportunity to send a resounding message to the young people of our great state that we intend to strengthen their great character and make them make healthy choices,” said Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston.

“I think we need to move ahead a couple decades here and acknowledge are the threat to our young people,” said Rep. Alysa Mitzkog, D-Wahpeton.

The governor signed a separate book ban bill, HB 1205, which prevents libraries from keeping sexually explicit books in their children’s section.

Previous Coverage: ND lawmakers advance book ban bills

Previous Coverage: Book ban bills pass ND House and Senate

Previous coverage: Burgum vetoes one book ban bill, signs another

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.