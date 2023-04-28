Bill on sexually explicit material in libraries fails after Governor’s veto sustained

Books in the Morton Mandan Public Library
Books in the Morton Mandan Public Library(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota libraries won’t be required to review their entire catalogues for sexually explicit material.

The House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto on SB 2360, which would charge anyone who willfully displays sexually explicit material at business establishments frequented by minors with a class B misdemeanor.

While some lawmakers say it’s a question of basic morality, other lawmakers say kids seeing sexually explicit material in libraries should be the last of their concerns.

“There is a long-established principle that legislators take the lead in influencing the character of the people they represent. By voting green, we have the opportunity to send a resounding message to the young people of our great state that we intend to strengthen their great character and make them make healthy choices,” said Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston.

“I think we need to move ahead a couple decades here and acknowledge are the threat to our young people,” said Rep. Alysa Mitzkog, D-Wahpeton.

The governor signed a separate book ban bill, HB 1205, which prevents libraries from keeping sexually explicit books in their children’s section.

Previous Coverage: ND lawmakers advance book ban bills

Previous Coverage: Book ban bills pass ND House and Senate

Previous coverage: Burgum vetoes one book ban bill, signs another

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Capitol
ND Legislature passes most expensive bill in state history, replacing PERS
Ave. F water tower
Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home
Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan
Best of the Class 2023
KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023

Latest News

Garrison senior signs to play basketball at BSC
Garrison senior signs to play basketball at BSC
Mia Gehring averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 35% from the three-point line. She was one...
Garrison senior signs to play basketball at BSC
Burgum signs $515 million tax cut bill
Burgum signs $515 million tax cut bill
Clean Sweep: Public Works cleans up after a long winter
Clean Sweep: Public Works cleans up after a long winter