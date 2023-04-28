Bakken: GROW aims to help Ukrainian immigrants find freedom, jobs in ND

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For people who have fled war-torn Ukraine, a group of business and civic leaders in North Dakota have a message for them: come to our state for freedom, and for work.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC, the North Dakota Petroleum Council, and at least three local oil and gas companies are joining forces to solve the state’s workforce shortage by helping legal Ukrainian immigrants find jobs in the Peace Garden State.

The Bakken: GROW initiative stands for global recruitment of workers.

Ron Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, says the state’s Ukrainian culture and the work ethic of the Ukrainian people makes it a natural fit.

“We look forward to having our first group of 25 Ukrainians here in and around July. They need our help, we need their help and it’s a win-win in our estimation for everybody,” says Ness.

Among the businesses to participate is NewKota Services and Rentals. CEO Kent Kirkhammer says he is eager to provide the workers with a new beginning.

“We’re excited to bring some people, give them a chance to escape that terrible situation that they’re currently in and just give them a fresh start on life,” says Kirkhammer.

SandPro LLC’s Vice President Joshua Blackaby says there is an abundance of gratitude from the Ukrainian people and he’s looking forward to the positive impact this will have on the state’s economy.

“The people are so grateful, they come over here and get that chance to come over and make some money and get, you know, send some money back to their family, they’re beyond grateful,” says Blackaby.

Kevin Black, co-founder of Creedence Energy Services, LLC, says in the end, it’s the right thing to do.

“If we can find a way to provide humanitarian relief while also providing good, high paying jobs to these folks, and filling a pretty desperate need at the same time across our industry, you know we’re obviously very happy to be a part of that,” says Black.

Providing a new lease on life for a people an ocean away, through collaboration.

These individuals require sponsorships to succeed. Keli Rosselli-Sullivan with the chamber shared that this is what Minot is all about, to make people feel welcome.

If you want to learn more about the Bakken GROW program, or maybe you want to sponsor an immigrant, you can apply on the sponsorship form.

For more information on what it takes to be sponsor and what that looks like, please email Keli at keli@minotchamberedc.com.

