United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Berthold’s Teegyn Anderson

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s safe to say Teegyn Anderson is a team favorite.

“She is such a hard worker and supportive of the team,” said Mya Neshem, a junior at Berthold High School.

It may be surprising to learn that she’s a gambler.

“That’s kind of a funny story, actually,” said Mya.

She didn’t hit on 16 in blackjack.

“We made a deal,” said Mya.

Teegyn bet on herself.

“Volleyball isn’t my best sport and I really wanted to focus on basketball and softball, so I was going to practice that and lift weights in the fall,” said Teegyn.

This wasn’t a bluff.

“Mya convinced me to play volleyball and I said, ‘Well if I play volleyball, you have to play softball,’” said Teegyn.

Teegyn has a solid poker face.

“I’m a very modest person. I would definitely say that Mya is better at softball than I was at volleyball,” said Teegyn.

The Berthold senior is admired for being blunt.

“She’s not afraid to tell you what she thinks. Even if it’s something you don’t want to hear. She’s always there to tell you the truth,” said Mya.

Her humility doesn’t hurt, either.

“Being cocky means nothing. But confidence means everything. You can be confident and not cocky,” said Teegyn.

“She tells the truth, that’s for sure, but in a good way,” said Laney Wahus, a senior at Des Lacs-Burlington High School.

She’s bringing everyone else with her.

“We want ourselves to get better but we would rather see other people get better along with us too,” said Teegyn.

Teegyn is playing her cards right.

Teegyn said she plans to attend Bismarck State College’s nursing program in the fall.

The Lakers are scheduled to play New Town on Thursday, in Burlington.

