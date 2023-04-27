Sports Spotlight: Champ Hettich – Class B golf state champion

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Artificial turf has helped some spring sports get started a little earlier, but there’s no such thing as a turf golf course. Teams are practicing inside and on simulators until the courses dry out. Nobody who teed it up in Class B golf last year was better than this week’s Sports Spotlight.

He’s been Champ since the day he was born. In May 2022, Champ Hettich proved his name’s sake when he was crowned as the Class B individual state champion in golf.

“Obviously, last year before my state tournament, the weeks before, I was struggling,” said Champ Hettich. “I had lost the regional tournament. I just knew that I had to keep working and that was going to help me win. In the morning, I was kind of nervous. But during the whole round, I don’t remember much of it, actually. I just remember before and after the round. After the round, I just felt so good, and having my family there and my teammates… It was awesome.”

Hettich also plays on Beulah’s boys basketball team. The Miners are the Region 7 champions and finished third at the “B” this winter. Jeremy Brandt coaches him in both sports.

“He’s good at basketball but obviously his love is on the golf course,” said Jeremy Brandt, Beulah boys basketball and golf head coach. “The time that he puts in and the focus that he has there is where you can really see that. I certainly believe in myself anyway that golf is kind of his first love. You can see that by the time he puts in by himself. He’s on the driving range all the time, on the putting green. In the summer, I’ll go out to the golf course and of course, Champ is already there. His work ethic is second to none as far as that goes and you can really see it when he gets on the course and competes as well.”

With an unforgiving North Dakota spring, Champ and the Beulah boys golf team have not been able to practice outdoors the way they’d like.

“They put in all this work in the off-season. All the time that Champ puts in in the summer and spring and fall, and you feel like they get shorted because we’re so reliant on the weather,” said Brandt.

“I’ve been practicing in my house and then at simulators around town. I’m just trying to practice everything that I would practice outside, but obviously, it’s not going to be as beneficial, but it’s as close as you can get,” said Hettich.

This season, Champ is the one everyone is shooting after. He says by the time the state tournament arrives, he will be ready to compete for a second title.

