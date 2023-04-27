Senator Jon Tester, Montana railroad supporters looking for more western representation from Amtrak Board of Directors

MISSOULA, MONT. (KUMV) - President Joe Biden has presented a list of nominees for Amtrak’s Board of Directors to the Senate, but people in Montana are requesting better representation out west.

While the majority of railway service lies in the northeastern United States, groups like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority are pushing to improve services out west. The Authority is looking to revive the North Coast Hiawatha Line, which would cover southern North Dakota and Montana.

“Why should people in rural America not have the same access an opportunity to those transportation options as people in urban America? It’s not fair, it’s not right, and we need to fix that,” said Jason Stuart, vice-chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

Amtrak’s Board of Directors has a big say in the future of passenger rail routes. Six nominees were picked by President Joe Biden to serve as members, but Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, blocked the list due to all of them being from eastern states.

“When we passed my bipartisan Infrastructure law, we set clear geographic requirements to ensure every corner of this country had representation on the Amtrak board. This slate of nominees fails to meet those requirements,” said Tester.

The vice-chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Jason Stuart backs Tester’s decision, saying it’s necessary for the western part of the country to have a say in decisions.

“We need an Amtrak that has a vision for the entire country, not just one narrow part of it,” said Stuart.

In a letter to the president, Tester said the board would be well served by adding a candidate who has greater familiarity with Amtrak’s long-distance and regional routes.

The Amtrak Board of Directors consists of up to eight individuals, as well as the CEO and Secretary of Transportation. There are currently five members on the board.

