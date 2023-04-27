The RePurpose Store helps give furniture and people a new life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What might no longer be useful to you could be to someone else. One store is helping people not only repurpose furniture and appliances - but their lives as well.

This couch is heavy to carry, just like the past can weigh down some people. The RePurpose Store in Bismarck helps people with decorating and also assists them with getting their lives together.

“And the repurpose store is really all about repurposing people’s lives when they are wanting to get out of addiction, they want to change their life. Where we can employ them, mentor them, disciple them back into the community, that’s what is all about,” Heaven’s Helpers executive director Mark Meier.

After two years of work the store is finally open to the public.

“It feels fantastic to be able to be open to the public and start helping people. Move inventory and collect more donations,” said RePurpose store general manager Matt Meier.

The RePurpose Store is part of the Heaven’s Helpers Ministry. The organization says it now can provide resources for the basics of life; food, clothes, and furniture for people looking to make a change.

“So, it keeps good usable items out of the landfill. Now days if someone can’t afford a full priced couch they can come here and find one reasonably priced,” said Matt.

The store takes furniture, appliances and building materials. They say the large inventory is needed.

“As Bismarck grows, the need grows. This week, these last several weeks we have had a lot of new faces at the soup cafe and there is always that need there,” said Mark.

The store on East Main Ave is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t get your donation to the store by yourself the team will come pick it up from your house free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.