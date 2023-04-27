The RePurpose Store helps give furniture and people a new life

The RePurpose Store in Bismarck
The RePurpose Store in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What might no longer be useful to you could be to someone else. One store is helping people not only repurpose furniture and appliances - but their lives as well.

This couch is heavy to carry, just like the past can weigh down some people. The RePurpose Store in Bismarck helps people with decorating and also assists them with getting their lives together.

“And the repurpose store is really all about repurposing people’s lives when they are wanting to get out of addiction, they want to change their life. Where we can employ them, mentor them, disciple them back into the community, that’s what is all about,” Heaven’s Helpers executive director Mark Meier.

After two years of work the store is finally open to the public.

“It feels fantastic to be able to be open to the public and start helping people. Move inventory and collect more donations,” said RePurpose store general manager Matt Meier.

The RePurpose Store is part of the Heaven’s Helpers Ministry. The organization says it now can provide resources for the basics of life; food, clothes, and furniture for people looking to make a change.

“So, it keeps good usable items out of the landfill. Now days if someone can’t afford a full priced couch they can come here and find one reasonably priced,” said Matt.

The store takes furniture, appliances and building materials. They say the large inventory is needed.

“As Bismarck grows, the need grows. This week, these last several weeks we have had a lot of new faces at the soup cafe and there is always that need there,” said Mark.

The store on East Main Ave is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t get your donation to the store by yourself the team will come pick it up from your house free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Capitol
ND Legislature passes most expensive bill in state history, replacing PERS
Ave. F water tower
Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home
ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan
Lenci Sickler
Farmers finally getting in the field in ND
Best of the Class 2023
KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023

Latest News

Beer and Hymns
Beer and Hymns: locals unite in song and suds celebration
Street cleaning
Clean Sweep: Public Works cleans up after a long winter
Prairie Grit
Students, teachers trade places at Prairie Grit sled hockey practice
Andre Morris
Oklahoma man sentenced to six years for attempted murder in Watford City shooting