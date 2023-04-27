Oklahoma man sentenced to six years for attempted murder in Watford City shooting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to six years in prison following a shooting last September in Watford City.

Andre Morris was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor criminal mischief after firing a handgun and injuring an individual at a Watford City Hotel. Morris changed his plea to guilty Thursday.

As part of the plea change, district court Judge Daniel El-Dweek dismissed the unlawful possession of a firearm charge with prejudice.

Restitution will be determined at a later date.

