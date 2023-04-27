Oklahoma man sentenced to six years for attempted murder in Watford City shooting
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to six years in prison following a shooting last September in Watford City.
Andre Morris was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor criminal mischief after firing a handgun and injuring an individual at a Watford City Hotel. Morris changed his plea to guilty Thursday.
As part of the plea change, district court Judge Daniel El-Dweek dismissed the unlawful possession of a firearm charge with prejudice.
Restitution will be determined at a later date.
