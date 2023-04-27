Officials investigating veteran’s death after attack at nursing home: ‘He was all bruised’

Police in Ohio are investigating a veteran’s death following an assault at a nursing home. (Source: WOIO)
By Kelly Kennedy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a veteran’s death after learning he was attacked at a nursing home hours before he died.

WOIO reports that 65-year-old John Carr died last week after he was injured in an assault.

The Army veteran’s family said they noticed he had bruises all over his arms and head while spending time with him over the weekend.

“He started complaining about a headache and about his arms and everything,” Edward Carr, the man’s brother, said. “My brother said that some person had attacked him and took his coat but they [nursing staff] did not believe him.”

Edward Carr said they ended up rushing his brother to the hospital, but he died soon after arriving.

“The doctor said it was because of the injuries and hemorrhaging of the brain that he had zero chance of survivability,” Edward Carr said.

The Carr family said they knew that they didn’t have a lot of time left with him as he was recently diagnosed with leukemia, but he was still in good spirits and enjoyed spending time with them.

“I just feel like our family was robbed from the last few weeks, maybe months, that we had left with him,” Zoee Osterberg, John Carr’s niece, said. “It’s just been so hard.”

Edward Carr said he had spent the past five weeks taking care of his brother, who was in and out of the hospital and temporarily staying at the Carington Park nursing home.

“How could somebody allow this to happen to him? Where were all the nurses? Where was the staff?” Osterberg said.

Edward Carr said he immediately notified the nursing home and reported the assault.

“I’ve got pictures. He must’ve thrown his arms up. He was all bruised,” he said.

The Ashtabula Police Department reports it is investigating John Carr’s death. Authorities shared that they believe another resident may have been involved in the assault.

Government records show that staffing is below average at Carington Park. Registered nurses are spending an average of 18 minutes with each resident per day compared to the national average of 40 minutes per resident, WOIO reports.

“They placed him in the wrong ward and that was a dangerous ward. He should’ve been in the hospital terminal ward,” Osterberg said. “He was dying of leukemia. He shouldn’t have been placed with three other dementia patients that could harm him.”

Edward Carr added, “I feel guilty. There’re no words to describe it. I got to live with this.”

According to Ashtabula police, they are working to determine if John Carr’s injuries are connected to his death and currently waiting for an autopsy report by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Capitol
ND Legislature passes most expensive bill in state history, replacing PERS
ND Legislature passes $515 million tax relief plan
Best of the Class 2023
KFYR-TV honors ‘Best of the Class’ of 2023
Ave. F water tower
Bismarck neighborhood group wins bid to turn water tower lot into single-family home
The rail bridge debate
BNSF issued final two permits needed for bridge tear down and construction

Latest News

Beer and Hymns
Beer and Hymns: locals unite in song and suds celebration
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor...
Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time