Northern Plains UAS Test Site to use drones for state flooding operations

The Red River at Grand Forks, ND
The Red River at Grand Forks, ND(Valley News Live)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s emergency responders will be working with drones as they prepare for spring flooding.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Thursday that the state would partner with The Northern Plains UAS Test Site to monitor flood levels along the Red River. Images and video captured by the drones will help provide real-time information for emergency personnel. It will also be made available to the public.

“As experienced flood fighters, North Dakotans are always looking for new and better solutions to the flooding challenges faced by our citizens and communities, and the state’s significant investment in UAS gives us an innovative tool to help protect people and property,” said Burgum.

The Northern Plains UAS Test Site will be able to use this opportunity to further test Vantis, a beyond visual line-of-sight network for Unmanned Aerial Systems. The Mission Network and Operations Center in Grand Forks will provide 24/7 coverage and coordination to assist in flood operations.

“It’s important that we recognize the state has this incredible platform in Vantis that will play an enormous role in the coordination of regional and, someday, state emergency preparedness plans,” said Erin Roesler, Director of Operations and the Vantis Program Executive.

Last year, the test site was used by the state to assist utilities when a spring blizzard destroyed thousands of power poles in northwest North Dakota. These services allowed the electric cooperative engineers to better assess damage and plan repairs, particularly in areas inaccessible due to high snowfalls or treacherous road conditions.

