New Trinity Health ER aims to improve patient care, response times

By Haley Burchett
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The emergency room at Trinity Health’s new medical campus isn’t open yet, but once it does, it should aid local paramedics’ efforts in Minot and surrounding counties.

Your News Leader spoke with one area ambulance service and Trinity to learn more.

Ambulance services in the region like those in Velva say Trinity’s new ER should improve patient care.

“We’re going to be able to go into a building with doors shut, you know, and into a bigger ER with more beds so it’s not such a hassle and cluster of ambulances in one small area. Get the patients in and out better,” said Shawn Kaylor, president of Velva Ambulance.

Leadership with Trinity said the locations used and protocol followed by ambulance services will be more convenient as well.

“The ambulances will actually clean up and discharge in a different area, clean linens,” said Tom Warsocki, vice president of physician services.

When the new hospital opens, citizens bringing a loved one to the ER can use the ramp on the west end of the campus, which leads to the ER entrance.

On opening day, Trinity has a plan in place to transfer patients from the current hospital to the new one.

“There will be 14 ambulances from both Minot and the surrounding community. We will be transporting patients out of two locations in the hospital over to here,” says Warsocki.

Providing life-saving healthcare when time matters most.

Citizens should continue using the old hospital and emergency room until the announced date that the new one opens.

As for other Trinity services, most Trinity locations will remain open with physicians in virtually every building, making the move to the new hospital more efficient. Kidney Dialysis will be moving to the new hospital on May 1.

There are no definitive plans regarding the old hospital as of yet.

