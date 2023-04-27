ND Legislature passes $66 million childcare bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some parents in North Dakota will be getting assistance from the state – but not all. After months of discussion, the Legislature has finally acted to address the childcare crisis in North Dakota. But before both chambers passed the $65.6 million HB 1540, there were concerns about it on both sides: some lawmakers said it’s too expensive, while others said, it doesn’t do enough to help parents and childcare providers.

As for what makes up that $65.6 million, the big line items are $22 million for families to help with childcare assistance; $15 million to assist with infant and toddler care. There’s also $7 million in grants for childcare providers and $2 million in stipends for childcare workers. While some lawmakers believe it’ll help families find affordable childcare, others say, it’s just too much money.

“We stripped out everything that wasn’t a workforce issue in this bill, and so this is not a Christmas Tree bill that happens quite frequently in this chamber,” said Senator Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks.

“I just think $66 million, at this time, we need to take a good hard look at this and ask ourselves, ‘is this going to cure anything? Or is this just going to push it down the road to next year, and then next year we’re looking at $100 million?’” said Senator Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

As for how many people this bill will help? More than 8,000 children, up to 1,800 childcare workers and about 200 childcare providers.

The $65.6 million number was significantly less than originally proposed. The governor originally asked for $73 million for childcare; the Democrats originally proposed around $90 million; and the appropriations committee originally expected to spend about $113 million on childcare.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.